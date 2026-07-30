Contentious $1.8 Billion Fund Stalls Todd Blanche's Nomination as U.S. Attorney General

Todd Blanche's nomination for U.S. attorney general is clouded by a controversial $1.8 billion fund tied to Trump allies, prompting Senator John Cornyn to withhold support. Blanche requires unanimous Republican backing in the Judiciary Committee. Cornyn awaits assurances before a committee vote to advance the nomination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 03:56 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 03:56 IST
Contentious $1.8 Billion Fund Stalls Todd Blanche's Nomination as U.S. Attorney General
Todd Blanche
  • Country:
  • United States

Todd Blanche's path to becoming the U.S. attorney general encountered a significant hurdle as Republican Senator John Cornyn raised issues regarding a contentious $1.8 billion fund associated with Trump allies.

This fund's inception followed a settlement agreement during President Donald Trump's administration. A critical provision aimed to grant Trump and his allies immunity from tax audits, a privilege unavailable to typical taxpayers, creating political friction.

Blanche, already fulfilling duties as acting attorney general, now needs unanimous support from Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans to secure his nomination. Cornyn's skepticism could prove pivotal unless the Justice Department addresses his demands.

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