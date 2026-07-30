Trump's Tactical Pause: Attorney General Nomination on Hold

In a strategic move, former U.S. President Donald Trump announced he has 'no objection' to the temporary withdrawal of Todd Blanche's nomination for attorney general. Trump intends to hold off on the nomination until the departure of two key Republican senators.

The decision was revealed via Trump's social media, where he expressed willingness to re-nominate Blanche after Senators John Cornyn and Thom Tillis, who are currently obstructing the nomination process, leave office.

This development underscores Trump's readiness to navigate political hurdles to ensure Blanche's eventual appointment, marking a temporary pause in the nomination journey.