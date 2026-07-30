Trump Considers Strategic Delay on U.S. Attorney General Nomination

President Trump is open to temporarily withdrawing Todd Blanche's nomination as U.S. Attorney General, pending the departure of Senators Cornyn and Tillis. Both senators are blocking the nomination over concerns about a proposed anti-weaponization fund and a tax audit deal involving Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 21:32 IST
Trump Considers Strategic Delay on U.S. Attorney General Nomination
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a strategic political move, President Donald Trump expressed a willingness to temporarily withdraw the nomination of Todd Blanche for the role of U.S. Attorney General. This indication follows resistance from Republican Senators John Cornyn and Thom Tillis.

The senators have been obstructing the nomination, demanding written assurances from the Justice Department regarding a proposed $1.8 billion 'anti-weaponization fund,' aimed at addressing perceived unjust targeting of Trump allies involved in the January 6 Capitol riot.

Additionally, Cornyn and Tillis oppose a potential arrangement that would exempt Trump and his associates from tax audits. Both senators will be vacating their offices by early January, potentially reopening the path for Blanche's nomination.

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