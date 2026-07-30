South Africa Records 12.3% Rise in International Tourist Arrivals

South Africa's tourism industry continued to gain momentum during the first half of 2026, with international tourist arrivals rising by 12.3% compared with the same period last year.

According to the Department of Tourism, the country welcomed 5,584,473 international tourists between January and June 2026, reflecting steady growth across regional and overseas markets. The latest figures point to continued confidence in South Africa as a destination for both leisure and business travellers. The strongest growth came from the African continent, where visitor numbers increased by 14.3%, while arrivals from overseas markets climbed by 5.6%.

June maintains positive momentum

Tourism performance remained strong in June, when South Africa received 823,365 international visitors, marking a 9.8% increase compared with June 2025. Visitors from African countries continued to drive the recovery, with arrivals from the continent rising by 12.1% during the month.

The United States also strengthened its position as South Africa's leading overseas source market for the second consecutive month. A total of 40,566 American tourists visited the country in June, highlighting growing interest from one of South Africa's key long-haul markets.

Diversified tourism strategy delivers results

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille said the positive figures reflect the success of government efforts to broaden the country's tourism offering and work closely with industry partners.

She said expanding tourism products has helped attract a wider range of visitors while strengthening South Africa's competitiveness in regional and international markets. The continued growth in arrivals demonstrates the resilience of the tourism sector and the value of partnerships with businesses and global tourism stakeholders.

The Department of Tourism plans to continue promoting South Africa through joint marketing campaigns across Africa while increasing its presence in priority overseas markets.

Focus remains on accessibility and connectivity

De Lille said the latest results reinforce government's commitment to making travel to South Africa easier by improving visitor access and expanding air connectivity. She added that stronger flight networks, combined with targeted marketing efforts, will support the country's position as a preferred destination for holidaymakers, business travellers and international events, helping sustain tourism growth in the months ahead.