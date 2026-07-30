Nuclear Shutdowns: Europe's Energy Crisis Deepens

Nuclear plants in Hungary and Romania are cutting output due to record low water levels along the Danube River, exacerbated by extreme heat and droughts linked to climate change. This has increased reliance on imports amidst high demand and strained grids, highlighting a growing energy crisis in Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 18:41 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 18:41 IST
Nuclear Shutdowns: Europe's Energy Crisis Deepens
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Nuclear power plants situated along the Danube River in Hungary and Romania have been compelled to reduce their output this week, facing potential shutdowns in response to unprecedented low water levels. In France, a similar predicament is unfolding as essential cooling rivers run dry, impacting two-thirds of the country’s electricity supply.

The Hungarian Prime Minister, Peter Magyar, announced that Paks nuclear plant—responsible for almost half of Hungary’s electricity with its four Russian-built reactors—may experience a complete shutdown imminently due to operating at less than 50% capacity since Monday. Meanwhile, Romania's Prime Minister, Ilie Bolojan, has prepared citizens for potential extended shutdowns, stressing the importance of reducing power consumption voluntarily.

The situation has led to heightened dependency on imported electricity amid stressed power grids and intense heat. Hungary has a contingency plan involving temporary limitations on industrial power and water consumption, while Romania’s Cernavoda plant continues to operate under constrained conditions. The climate crisis is disrupting not just nuclear output but also the Danube's role as a key waterway for cargo and cruises.

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