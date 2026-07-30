Wall Street's Whirlwind: Tech Stocks, AI Budgets, and the Fed's Mixed Signals

Investors are optimistic as U.S. stocks are poised for a higher opening on Thursday, analyzing a range of economic data amidst inflation concerns. Microsoft's forecast-beating results have largely alleviated fears about escalating AI expenditures by major corporations.

Microsoft's stock saw a 9% increase in premarket trading after the company surpassed predictions for current-quarter sales and cloud expansion, contradicting Wall Street's lower capital expenditure forecasts. In addition, the tech giant announced its intent to continue generating cash through fiscal 2027. Despite apprehension over AI investment costs, strong earnings from tech companies bring some relief for investors.

However, concerns persist, highlighted by Meta Platforms' 9.7% share drop following a significant decline in free cash flow attributed to costly AI projects. Upcoming earnings reports from major players like Apple and Amazon are also in focus. Meanwhile, mixed signals from the Federal Reserve have caused market confusion, prompting a sharp decline in U.S. stocks. Traders are now bracing for potential interest rate changes in September.