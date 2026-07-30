Global Markets Rebound Amid Inflation Data and AI Investment News

Global stocks rebounded after U.S. inflation data for June met expectations. Microsoft earnings lessened AI spending concerns, while long-term U.S. borrowing costs climbed to a 19-year high on inflation management doubts. Investors remain cautious amid fluctuating AI sector performance and unclear Federal Reserve policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 18:39 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 18:39 IST
Global Markets Rebound Amid Inflation Data and AI Investment News
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  • United States

Global stocks saw a rebound on Thursday following the release of U.S. inflation data for June, which aligned with expectations, easing some concerns about spending in the artificial intelligence sector thanks to positive earnings from Microsoft.

Despite the rebound, long-term U.S. borrowing costs surged to a 19-year high amid skepticism over the Federal Reserve's capacity to manage inflation effectively. Traders are navigating an uncertain landscape with varying performances in tech sectors, particularly in AI.

Treasuries remained pressured with analysts grappling with the Fed's ambiguous direction under Chair Kevin Warsh. In Europe, STOXX 600 experienced gains, and Britain's FTSE hovered near record highs. Meanwhile, mixed signals from economic data pointed to slowed U.S. growth but underlying resilience.

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