Global Markets Rebound Amid Inflation Data and AI Investment News

Global stocks saw a rebound on Thursday following the release of U.S. inflation data for June, which aligned with expectations, easing some concerns about spending in the artificial intelligence sector thanks to positive earnings from Microsoft.

Despite the rebound, long-term U.S. borrowing costs surged to a 19-year high amid skepticism over the Federal Reserve's capacity to manage inflation effectively. Traders are navigating an uncertain landscape with varying performances in tech sectors, particularly in AI.

Treasuries remained pressured with analysts grappling with the Fed's ambiguous direction under Chair Kevin Warsh. In Europe, STOXX 600 experienced gains, and Britain's FTSE hovered near record highs. Meanwhile, mixed signals from economic data pointed to slowed U.S. growth but underlying resilience.