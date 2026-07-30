Nelson Mandela Bay Invests R73 Million to Strengthen Power Network

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has committed R73 million to upgrade key electricity infrastructure, a move expected to improve power reliability, support economic growth and strengthen investor confidence across the metro.

The investment includes R60 million for two major electricity projects and an additional R13 million for smaller but essential network improvements. The municipality said the funding forms part of its long-term infrastructure renewal programme, which focuses on replacing ageing assets and preparing the electricity network for future demand from households, businesses and industry.

Coega and Summerstrand projects take priority

The largest allocation includes R35 million to replace the Chelsea–Summerstrand 132kV power line, a critical supply route serving an area that supports Nelson Mandela Bay's tourism and hospitality sector. The municipality said the upgrade will improve electricity stability, reduce network vulnerabilities and help minimise disruptions that affect businesses and residents.

A further R25 million has been allocated to strengthen the electricity network within the Coega Special Economic Zone (SEZ). The project will improve the area's current power capacity while creating room for future industrial expansion in one of South Africa's leading investment and manufacturing hubs.

These projects will complement ongoing maintenance work, substation refurbishments and other planned network upgrades across the city.

Additional funding boosts network resilience

Beyond the flagship projects, the municipality has earmarked R13 million for uncategorised electrical infrastructure components and flexible capital budget items.

The funding will be used for minor grid extensions, unplanned maintenance and the replacement or upgrading of critical electrical equipment. Officials said these improvements will strengthen the resilience of the electricity network and improve service reliability across residential, commercial and industrial areas.

Mayor Babalwa Lobishe said dependable electricity infrastructure is essential for creating a competitive city that attracts investment while supporting business growth and quality public services.

Municipality urges public to protect infrastructure

The municipality said all projects will be delivered through its approved capital programme and monitored using established governance and project management systems to ensure accountability and value for money.

It also reaffirmed its commitment to balancing new infrastructure investment with routine maintenance, substation upgrades and the replacement of ageing equipment. At the same time, the city is strengthening security measures and working with law enforcement agencies to combat cable theft, vandalism and damage to public infrastructure, which remain major causes of avoidable electricity outages.

Residents, businesses and community organisations have been encouraged to report incidents of infrastructure theft and vandalism, with the municipality stressing that protecting public assets is a shared responsibility that supports reliable service delivery and long-term economic development.