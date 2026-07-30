C-DOT Launches New Telecom Research Centre at IISc Bengaluru

India has taken another step towards strengthening its homegrown telecom research ecosystem with the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) establishing a new Centre of Excellence (CoE) at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru.

The initiative has been launched through a tripartite agreement between C-DOT, the Foundation for Science Innovation and Development (FSID) and IISc. The new centre will bring together researchers, industry experts and innovators to accelerate the development of advanced communication technologies while supporting India's vision of building a globally competitive digital ecosystem.

Focus on 6G, AI, quantum technologies and cybersecurity

The Centre of Excellence will undertake research in several emerging technology areas, including 5G Advanced and 6G, artificial intelligence-driven communication systems, quantum and post-quantum communication technologies, cybersecurity, integrated sensing and communication, and very large-scale Multiple-Input Multiple-Output (MIMO) systems.

By combining IISc's research expertise with C-DOT's experience in indigenous telecom innovation, the centre will focus on developing future-ready technologies, generating intellectual property, supporting deep-tech startups and creating opportunities for knowledge sharing through collaborative research, workshops and training programmes.

The collaboration is also expected to strengthen industry-academia partnerships and help build a skilled workforce for India's rapidly evolving telecommunications sector.

Fifth Centre of Excellence expands innovation network

The Bengaluru facility becomes the fifth Centre of Excellence established by C-DOT. Similar centres are already operating in partnership with IIT Hyderabad, IIT Kanpur, IIT Gandhinagar and IIT Roorkee, forming a nationwide network dedicated to advancing indigenous telecom technologies.

C-DOT said the growing network reflects its commitment to strengthening India's innovation ecosystem by promoting collaborative research and developing technologies that reduce dependence on imported communication systems while positioning the country as a leader in next-generation telecommunications.

The agreement was signed in the presence of C-DOT Chief Executive Officer Dr Rajkumar Upadhyay, FSID Chief Executive Officer Omprakash Subbarao, IISc faculty members and senior C-DOT officials. The signing was followed by the inauguration of the Centre of Excellence.

Collaboration to support India's digital future

Speaking at the event, Dr Upadhyay said the new centre represents a strategic investment in India's telecom future by bringing together world-class academic research and indigenous technology development. He said the partnership will accelerate innovation in areas such as 6G, artificial intelligence and quantum communications while nurturing researchers, innovators, intellectual property and deep-tech enterprises.

Professor Neelesh B. Mehta, Chair of the Department of Electrical Communication Engineering at IISc, said the collaboration would strengthen long-term research partnerships between IISc faculty, students and C-DOT experts. FSID Chief Executive Officer Omprakash Subbarao added that the initiative reinforces the importance of industry-academia collaboration in advancing India's scientific and technological leadership.