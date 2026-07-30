Seattle Storm Co-Owner Penalized for On-Court Altercation with Fans

Seattle Storm co-owner Celeste Keaton has been penalized following an altercation with fans at a game against the Indiana Fever. The WNBA confirmed on Thursday that Keaton has been fined and is suspended from attending the team's next five home matches.

The incident arose when Keaton confronted two teenage girls who brought signs supporting Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, known for her stance on barring transgender athletes from women's sports, as mentioned in an ESPN article. The fans alleged that Keaton used expletives in response to the signs they carried.

The Storm issued a formal apology, underscoring their dedication to maintaining a respectful and inclusive environment. In response to the unfolding situation, a group of fans organized a rally in support of Cunningham and a related statewide ballot initiative.