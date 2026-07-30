Seattle Storm Co-Owner Penalized for On-Court Altercation with Fans

Seattle Storm co-owner Celeste Keaton was fined and suspended for five home games following a verbal exchange with fans supporting Sophie Cunningham. The incident involved controversial signs about transgender athletes. The Storm issued an apology, emphasizing their commitment to an inclusive environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 22:50 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 22:50 IST
Seattle Storm Co-Owner Penalized for On-Court Altercation with Fans
  • Country:
  • United States

Seattle Storm co-owner Celeste Keaton has been penalized following an altercation with fans at a game against the Indiana Fever. The WNBA confirmed on Thursday that Keaton has been fined and is suspended from attending the team's next five home matches.

The incident arose when Keaton confronted two teenage girls who brought signs supporting Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, known for her stance on barring transgender athletes from women's sports, as mentioned in an ESPN article. The fans alleged that Keaton used expletives in response to the signs they carried.

The Storm issued a formal apology, underscoring their dedication to maintaining a respectful and inclusive environment. In response to the unfolding situation, a group of fans organized a rally in support of Cunningham and a related statewide ballot initiative.

TRENDING

1
Safeguarding AI: U.S. Bans on Chinese Robots and Inverters

Safeguarding AI: U.S. Bans on Chinese Robots and Inverters

United States
2
Zelenskiy and Trump Unite for Ukrainian Defense and Diplomacy

Zelenskiy and Trump Unite for Ukrainian Defense and Diplomacy

United States
3
Precision Strikes: U.S. and Saudi Forces Target Iran-aligned Militants

Precision Strikes: U.S. and Saudi Forces Target Iran-aligned Militants

United States
4
Dollar Dominance: Safe-Haven Surge Amid Middle East Tensions and Fed Anticipation

Dollar Dominance: Safe-Haven Surge Amid Middle East Tensions and Fed Anticip...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Countries Best Prepared for AI Are Pulling Ahead in Eco-Innovation

Southeast Asia Must Put Natech Hazards Into Climate Adaptation Plans: Here's Why

The Green Cost Crunch: Can AI Turn Compliance into Competitive Advantage?

Small Firms, Big Digital Divide: The Industry 4.0 Reality Check

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026