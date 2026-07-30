TDB Backs Indigenous Plant Protein Project to Boost Food Processing

The Technology Development Board (TDB), under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), has extended financial assistance to Sonic Biochem Extractions Pvt. Ltd. of Indore to support the commercial production of advanced soya protein ingredients using indigenous technology.

The project, titled "Development & Commercialization of Functional and Textured Soya Protein Concentrate(s)," will establish a modern manufacturing facility for Functional Soya Protein Concentrate (FSPC) and Textured Soya Protein Concentrate (TSPC). The initiative is expected to strengthen India's food processing sector while supporting the country's push for self-reliance in plant-based nutrition and value-added agricultural products.

Indigenous technology reduces import dependence

Growing global demand for plant-based foods has increased the need for high-quality, non-GMO protein ingredients. The project seeks to meet that demand by using technology developed entirely in India. Sonic Biochem has more than two decades of experience in manufacturing and exporting non-GMO soya food ingredients. Instead of relying on Soya Protein Isolate (SPI), which is largely imported from countries such as China and the United States, the company has developed a process that uses Soya Protein Concentrate (SPC) produced in-house.

According to the company, the technology delivers similar functional properties while lowering production costs, improving competitiveness and reducing India's dependence on imported raw materials.

New opportunities for food manufacturers and exports

The commercial-scale facility will produce protein ingredients used in a wide range of products, including processed foods, plant-based meat alternatives, nutritional supplements and functional foods.

Officials believe the project will strengthen domestic manufacturing, create new export opportunities and help India gain a larger share of the rapidly expanding global market for value-added plant proteins.

The initiative is also expected to build a stronger domestic value chain by using locally sourced non-GMO soybeans, giving Indian food manufacturers access to globally competitive ingredients while creating better value for farmers and supporting more sustainable food production.

TDB sees project as strategic investment

TDB Secretary Rajesh Kumar Pathak said developing indigenous manufacturing capabilities for advanced plant protein ingredients is strategically important for India's food processing industry and export ambitions. He said the Board will continue supporting technologies that promote value addition, reduce import dependence and strengthen India's position under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The project is also expected to generate foreign exchange savings while opening new export markets.

Sonic Biochem welcomed the support, saying the financial assistance will help commercialise its homegrown technology on a larger scale and enable the company to meet rising demand for sustainable, high-quality plant-based nutrition products in both domestic and international markets.