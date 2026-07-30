Breakthrough Talks in Cairo: A New Hope for Gaza Peace?

Recent talks in Cairo between mediators and Hamas leaders on the U.S.-brokered Gaza peace plan have shown rare progress, though an Israeli official deemed the proposed terms unsatisfactory. The dialogue comes in the wake of Israeli strikes in Gaza, which resulted in the deaths of six Palestinians, including two children.

Sources close to the negotiations describe the discussions as 'positive' and advancing, despite Israel's rejection of proposals due to unmet demands for complete disarmament of Hamas. The peace plan calls for increased humanitarian aid, a civilian Palestinian administration, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces. President Trump's Board of Peace is overseeing the plan's implementation.

The roadmap under discussion aims for the decommissioning of all weapons in Gaza, but unresolved issues linger. Hamas appears willing to 'confine and store' heavy weapons, but it is unclear how Israel or the Board of Peace will respond. Meanwhile, limited Israeli withdrawals from Gaza continue amid daily strikes.