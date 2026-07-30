Seattle Storm Co-owner Suspended After Clash with Fans Over Trans Athlete Stance

Seattle Storm co-owner Celeste Keaton has been penalized with a fine and suspension after a confrontation with fans carrying signs supporting Sophie Cunningham, following Cunningham's statements on transgender athletes in women's sports. The situation has sparked discussions regarding inclusivity and respect in sports environments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 22:20 IST
Seattle Storm Co-owner Suspended After Clash with Fans Over Trans Athlete Stance
  • Country:
  • United States

Seattle Storm co-owner Celeste Keaton faces a fine and suspension from attending the team's next five home games. This decision follows her altercation with two fans during a match against the Indiana Fever, as announced by the WNBA on Thursday.

The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, involved Keaton reportedly directing offensive language at two teenage girls in Climate Pledge Arena. The girls were holding signs supporting Sophie Cunningham, who recently backed the exclusion of transgender athletes from women's sports in an ESPN article.

The incident has sparked a broader discussion, as some fans rallied in support of Cunningham, emphasizing a statewide initiative against transgender participation in girls' sports. Cunningham praised the girls on social media, reinforcing the importance of inclusion for all gender identities.

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