IndiGo, Tourism Ministry Join Hands to Take Incredible India Global

The Ministry of Tourism has partnered with InterGlobe Aviation Limited (IndiGo) to promote India as a preferred destination for travellers across the world through a new strategic collaboration. Signed in New Delhi, the non-exclusive and non-financial agreement brings together the government's Incredible India campaign and IndiGo's extensive domestic and international network to expand the country's tourism outreach.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was exchanged in the presence of Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Tourism and IndiGo.

'Incredible India by IndiGo' campaign to reach global audiences

A key feature of the partnership is the launch of a global communication initiative titled "Incredible India by IndiGo." The campaign will highlight the country's cultural heritage, scenic landscapes, spiritual destinations, wellness retreats, adventure tourism, wildlife experiences and other unique attractions that appeal to travellers from around the world.

The campaign will be promoted through digital and print media, airport branding, in-flight platforms, social media channels and international travel exhibitions, giving India greater visibility in both established and emerging tourism markets.

Combining government outreach with airline connectivity

Speaking at the event, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the partnership brings together the strength of the Incredible India brand and IndiGo's vast network, helping India's tourism story reach a much wider audience. He said such collaborations play an important role in reinforcing the country's position as one of the world's most attractive travel destinations.

The Ministry of Tourism will provide official branding assets and promotional content while coordinating with relevant stakeholders wherever required to support campaign activities. IndiGo will create destination-focused content and promote India's tourism offerings across its customer engagement platforms, helping inspire more domestic and international travellers to explore the country.

Shared vision to boost tourism

The collaboration also includes joint participation in destination-specific campaigns, tourism promotion events and other mutually agreed initiatives designed to increase awareness of India's tourism offerings.

The agreement will remain in force for an initial period of two years, reflecting a shared commitment to strengthening India's tourism sector, attracting more international visitors and showcasing the country's diverse experiences to a global audience.