FTSE 100 Dips After BoE Decision
London's FTSE 100 ended slightly lower, dipping 0.1% following the Bank of England's decision to hold interest rates steady. Mixed earnings reports also impacted the blue-chip index, which closed at 10,897.27 points, retreating from an earlier intraday high. Meanwhile, the FTSE 250 rose by 0.3%.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
London's FTSE 100 closed marginally down, slipping by 0.1%, as the Bank of England chose to maintain interest rates at their current level, a decision that coincided with mixed earnings reports affecting the blue-chip index.
The FTSE 100 index finished the day at 10,897.27 points, a decline from an intraday record high observed earlier in the trading session.
Conversely, the UK's midcap FTSE 250 index saw a rise of 0.3%, showcasing better performance compared to its larger counterpart.