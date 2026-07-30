FTSE 100 Dips After BoE Decision

London's FTSE 100 ended slightly lower, dipping 0.1% following the Bank of England's decision to hold interest rates steady. Mixed earnings reports also impacted the blue-chip index, which closed at 10,897.27 points, retreating from an earlier intraday high. Meanwhile, the FTSE 250 rose by 0.3%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 22:14 IST
FTSE 100 Dips After BoE Decision
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  • United Kingdom

London's FTSE 100 closed marginally down, slipping by 0.1%, as the Bank of England chose to maintain interest rates at their current level, a decision that coincided with mixed earnings reports affecting the blue-chip index.

The FTSE 100 index finished the day at 10,897.27 points, a decline from an intraday record high observed earlier in the trading session.

Conversely, the UK's midcap FTSE 250 index saw a rise of 0.3%, showcasing better performance compared to its larger counterpart.

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