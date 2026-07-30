Tensions Rise as Migrants Surge into Spain's Ceuta from Morocco
Hundreds of migrants breached the border into Spain's North African enclave, Ceuta, from Morocco, challenging Spanish authorities. The surge recalls a similar incident in 2021 when 10,000 migrants entered Ceuta. Local businesses fear disturbances, and Spain's government is under pressure to manage the situation amid political criticisms and calls for a state of emergency.
- Country:
- Spain
Tensions mounted as hundreds of migrants forced their way into Spain's North African enclave, Ceuta, from Morocco. The breach overwhelmed police at the city's breakwater, reminiscent of the massive crossing of 2021 when thousands entered Ceuta within days.
Local authorities struggled to manage the inflow, with businesses shuttering out of fear of disturbances. Spain's central government faced criticism from right-wing parties for its pro-migrant policies, as local leaders called for emergency measures, including army deployment.
While the Interior Ministry worked with Morocco to stem illegal entries, migrant rights advocates noted the presence of families seeking asylum. The situation underscored tensions between humanitarian obligations and security concerns.
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