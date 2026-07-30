Ghana Embraces Longer Presidential Term

The government of Ghana has agreed to extend the presidential term from four to five years, according to an announcement made by the country's justice minister. This decision follows a recommendation aimed at enhancing political stability and governance in the West African nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 22:17 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 22:17 IST
Ghana Embraces Longer Presidential Term
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  • Country:
  • Ghana

The Ghanaian government has endorsed a proposal to lengthen the presidential term from the current four years to five years, a move announced by the country's justice minister on Thursday. This decision marks a significant shift in the political structure of the West African nation.

Aimed at fostering greater political stability, the extended term is expected to afford the government more time to implement its policies and initiatives effectively. The recommendation, which precedes this decision, highlighted the need for a longer term to ensure comprehensive governance.

The new legislation is anticipated to bring about a robust political environment, providing leaders with ample time to address the country's socio-economic challenges. Political analysts have already begun to weigh in on the potential implications for Ghana's democratic landscape.

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