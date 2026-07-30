Dr Mansukh Mandaviya Honours ISSF World Cup Gold Medallists

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports and Labour & Employment Dr Mansukh Mandaviya felicitated Indian shooters Esha Singh and Naib Subedar Neeru Dhanda on Thursday after their gold medal-winning performances at the ISSF World Cup 2026, praising their achievements and reaffirming the government's support for India's medal prospects at future international events.

The two shooters have delivered historic performances this season, strengthening India's position as one of the world's leading nations in shooting ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and the 2026 Asian Games.

Historic victories on the world stage

Neeru Dhanda created history at the ISSF World Cup in Lonato, Italy, by becoming the first Indian woman trap shooter to win a gold medal at an ISSF World Cup. The 26-year-old from Haryana also set a new national qualification record by scoring 121 out of 125 before defeating former world champion Carole Cormenier of France in a closely contested final.

A Naib Subedar in the Corps of Military Police, Neeru trains at the Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU) in Mhow. Her latest achievement builds on the gold medal she won at the 2025 Asian Shooting Championships.

Esha Singh continued her impressive rise in international shooting by winning the women's 25m pistol gold medal at the ISSF World Cup in Hangzhou, China. The victory marked her second World Cup gold of the year in the event after previously winning the Munich World Cup with a world-record score of 43.

The 21-year-old also became the first Indian woman to win a World Championship medal in the women's 25m pistol with a bronze medal in Doha last year, adding to her growing list of international achievements.

Government reaffirms support for athletes

During the interaction, Dr Mandaviya assured both shooters that the government would continue providing every possible support to help them compete at the highest level. He said shooting remains one of India's strongest medal-winning sports and a priority discipline as the country prepares for major international competitions, including the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics and the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

The Minister noted that India's investment in athlete development through initiatives such as the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), National Centres of Excellence, Khelo India and scientific coaching has played a key role in nurturing world-class talent.

Preparing for the Asian Games and beyond

Esha Singh is currently part of the TOPS Core Group, while Neeru Dhanda is supported under the TOPS Development Group. Both shooters have also benefited from the Khelo India programme and are preparing for the 2026 Asian Games.

Congratulating the athletes, Dr Mandaviya expressed confidence that their recent performances would inspire more young Indians to take up shooting while boosting the country's hopes of winning more medals at future global competitions.