NHAI Launches Nationwide Upgrade of Highway Toll Plaza Toilets

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched a nationwide initiative to develop modern public toilet facilities at toll plazas, aiming to improve sanitation and provide cleaner, safer and more accessible amenities for millions of highway users.

The programme will upgrade existing toilet blocks and build new facilities using standardised, indigenously developed designs that emphasise durability, sustainability and ease of maintenance. The initiative will be implemented through an Innovative Performance-Based Contracts framework, ensuring that the facilities are maintained to consistently high standards over the long term.

Technology to ensure better maintenance

To keep the facilities clean and operational, NHAI has introduced a technology-driven maintenance system powered by the Internet of Things (IoT). The smart monitoring system will provide real-time data on maintenance parameters, enabling quicker identification of issues and more efficient upkeep. The authority said this approach will help ensure that sanitation facilities remain functional and hygienic throughout the year.

Maintenance agencies will also be assessed through a performance-linked payment model based on automated Service Level Agreements (SLAs), periodic independent audits and verified commuter feedback submitted through NHAI's Rajmargyatra mobile application. The system is intended to improve accountability while encouraging consistent service quality.

Accessible and safer facilities for all

The upgraded sanitation blocks will be designed to comply with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act, 2016, ensuring barrier-free access for persons with disabilities. The facilities will also include reliable clean water supply, modern sanitation infrastructure and improved hygiene standards. Special attention has been given to the needs of women travellers, with dedicated features to enhance safety, privacy and convenience. By adopting universal accessibility standards, NHAI aims to make highway amenities more inclusive for all road users.

Raising standards on the national highway network

Through this initiative, NHAI seeks to improve the overall travel experience by providing well-maintained public amenities across the national highway network. The combination of modern infrastructure, digital monitoring and outcome-based maintenance is expected to set new benchmarks for public sanitation facilities, supporting safer, cleaner and more comfortable journeys for commuters across the country.