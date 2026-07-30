NHAI Launches Nationwide Upgrade of Highway Toll Plaza Toilets

To keep the facilities clean and operational, NHAI has introduced a technology-driven maintenance system powered by the Internet of Things (IoT).

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 21:23 IST
NHAI Launches Nationwide Upgrade of Highway Toll Plaza Toilets
National Highways Authority of India (Image: X/NHAI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched a nationwide initiative to develop modern public toilet facilities at toll plazas, aiming to improve sanitation and provide cleaner, safer and more accessible amenities for millions of highway users.

The programme will upgrade existing toilet blocks and build new facilities using standardised, indigenously developed designs that emphasise durability, sustainability and ease of maintenance. The initiative will be implemented through an Innovative Performance-Based Contracts framework, ensuring that the facilities are maintained to consistently high standards over the long term.

Technology to ensure better maintenance

To keep the facilities clean and operational, NHAI has introduced a technology-driven maintenance system powered by the Internet of Things (IoT). The smart monitoring system will provide real-time data on maintenance parameters, enabling quicker identification of issues and more efficient upkeep. The authority said this approach will help ensure that sanitation facilities remain functional and hygienic throughout the year.

Maintenance agencies will also be assessed through a performance-linked payment model based on automated Service Level Agreements (SLAs), periodic independent audits and verified commuter feedback submitted through NHAI's Rajmargyatra mobile application. The system is intended to improve accountability while encouraging consistent service quality.

Accessible and safer facilities for all

The upgraded sanitation blocks will be designed to comply with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act, 2016, ensuring barrier-free access for persons with disabilities. The facilities will also include reliable clean water supply, modern sanitation infrastructure and improved hygiene standards. Special attention has been given to the needs of women travellers, with dedicated features to enhance safety, privacy and convenience. By adopting universal accessibility standards, NHAI aims to make highway amenities more inclusive for all road users.

Raising standards on the national highway network

Through this initiative, NHAI seeks to improve the overall travel experience by providing well-maintained public amenities across the national highway network. The combination of modern infrastructure, digital monitoring and outcome-based maintenance is expected to set new benchmarks for public sanitation facilities, supporting safer, cleaner and more comfortable journeys for commuters across the country.

TRENDING

1
Safeguarding AI: U.S. Bans on Chinese Robots and Inverters

Safeguarding AI: U.S. Bans on Chinese Robots and Inverters

United States
2
Zelenskiy and Trump Unite for Ukrainian Defense and Diplomacy

Zelenskiy and Trump Unite for Ukrainian Defense and Diplomacy

United States
3
Precision Strikes: U.S. and Saudi Forces Target Iran-aligned Militants

Precision Strikes: U.S. and Saudi Forces Target Iran-aligned Militants

United States
4
Dollar Dominance: Safe-Haven Surge Amid Middle East Tensions and Fed Anticipation

Dollar Dominance: Safe-Haven Surge Amid Middle East Tensions and Fed Anticip...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Countries Best Prepared for AI Are Pulling Ahead in Eco-Innovation

Southeast Asia Must Put Natech Hazards Into Climate Adaptation Plans: Here's Why

The Green Cost Crunch: Can AI Turn Compliance into Competitive Advantage?

Small Firms, Big Digital Divide: The Industry 4.0 Reality Check

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026