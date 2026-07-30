PM Modi Reviews West Asia Situation at Fourth Security Meeting

The committee reviewed ongoing efforts to expand the country's energy infrastructure and reduce supply risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2026 21:57 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 21:57 IST
PM Modi Reviews West Asia Situation at Fourth Security Meeting
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired the fourth special meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) to review the impact of the ongoing conflict in West Asia and assess the measures taken by various ministries and departments to safeguard India's interests.

During the meeting, the Cabinet Secretary briefed the committee on the evolving geopolitical situation and outlined steps taken to maintain the uninterrupted supply of critical commodities, including petroleum products, liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and fertilisers.

Officials informed the committee that India has diversified its sources of LPG imports and that stocks of major petroleum products remain adequate. Sufficient crude oil availability has also enabled Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) refineries to operate at utilisation levels exceeding 100%, ensuring continued production of petrol, diesel and other essential fuels.

Government strengthens energy security

The committee reviewed ongoing efforts to expand the country's energy infrastructure and reduce supply risks. The government highlighted the growth in Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections and outlined initiatives to encourage industries to shift from LPG to natural gas. These measures include expanding the National Gas Grid, increasing LNG import and regasification capacity, extending City Gas Distribution networks and accelerating pipeline connectivity under the Pipeline Infrastructure Order, 2026.

Prime Minister Modi stressed that India should continue pursuing long-term energy security by increasing the use of renewable energy, particularly solar power and other non-fossil fuel sources, to strengthen energy independence.

Fertiliser supply and seafarer safety reviewed

The Cabinet Committee on Security also assessed fertiliser availability ahead of the upcoming Rabi cropping season. Alternative procurement sources were discussed to ensure adequate supplies, and the Prime Minister directed officials to take all necessary steps to maintain uninterrupted availability for farmers. The safety of Indian seafarers working on domestic and foreign-flagged vessels operating in conflict-affected regions also featured prominently during the discussions.

Modi instructed authorities to establish a dedicated mechanism that provides timely information, emergency assistance and counselling services to seafarers and their families as the regional situation continues to evolve.

Whole-of-government approach to continue

The Prime Minister emphasised that protecting Indian citizens and the Indian diaspora from the impact of the West Asia conflict remains a top priority. He called for a coordinated whole-of-government approach to address emerging challenges and directed that a unified monitoring mechanism be established to regularly assess developments and ensure swift implementation of measures needed to protect national interests.

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