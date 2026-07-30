South Africa Calls for Africa-Wide Dialogue on Migration

South Africa has reaffirmed its support for the African Union's long-standing decision to hold a continent-wide conference on migration, saying a collective African approach is essential to address both the opportunities and challenges linked to population movement across the continent.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) said the position follows the decision by the 49th Ordinary Session of the African Union Executive Council not to discuss migration at the upcoming AU mid-term review meeting.

The department stressed that Africa needs its own dedicated platform where member states can jointly examine migration trends and agree on solutions that reflect the continent's realities.

Migration linked to development and regional stability

DIRCO recalled that the 25th African Union Assembly, held in Johannesburg in 2015, called for an African migration conference to explore ways of improving mobility while addressing irregular migration and strengthening the continent's ability to manage migration flows.

According to the department, such a conference should examine migration in a broader context, recognising its links with peace and stability, economic development, regional integration and democratic governance.

South Africa also believes the gathering should encourage open discussions on the root causes of anti-migrant sentiment and help African countries develop coordinated strategies to prevent violence, discrimination, xenophobia and other forms of intolerance.

Rising migration pressures require shared solutions

The department said the need for a continental dialogue has become increasingly urgent as migration continues to shape Africa's social and economic landscape.

It cited research showing that almost six in ten Africans aged between 18 and 25 have considered emigrating in search of better opportunities. At the same time, most African migrants continue to move to other countries within the continent, making migration an issue that affects many neighbouring states rather than individual countries alone.

DIRCO added that growing economic hardship has contributed to increasingly negative attitudes towards migrants in many parts of Africa and elsewhere, highlighting the need for balanced policies and regional cooperation.

Lamola condemns attacks on migrants

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola described attacks on migrants, particularly those of African descent, as an assault on South Africa's democratic values and constitutional commitment to human dignity, social justice and fundamental human rights. He said the government is coordinating efforts to ensure that those responsible for assault, intimidation, looting, robbery and other criminal acts against migrants are brought to justice.

DIRCO said lasting solutions cannot be achieved by placing blame on individual countries and instead require honest discussions about the economic, political and social factors driving migration in countries of origin, transit and destination.

Reaffirming South Africa's commitment to Pan-Africanism and African solidarity, the department said the country will continue supporting initiatives that promote peace, regional integration, economic cooperation and shared development across the continent.