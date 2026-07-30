Saudi Arabia Launches Multinational Maritime Defence Coalition to Secure Red Sea

Saudi Arabia has taken a significant step towards enhancing maritime security by unveiling plans for a multinational maritime defense coalition. The initiative is designed to protect international shipping and energy supply routes in the ever-crucial Red Sea region.

Following a series of disruptive attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi forces, Saudi officials convened an international meeting, attended by representatives from 43 nations and the European Union, to discuss this initiative. Saudi Arabia will serve as the founding and leading state of the coalition and host its headquarters.

The proposed coalition, supported by 14 countries including Turkey, Pakistan, and Egypt, aims to safeguard freedom of navigation and secure international trade routes and energy supply lines. While Oman and the United Arab Emirates did not back the statement, the announcement reflects escalating tensions in a key maritime chokepoint crucial for global trade.