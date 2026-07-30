Military Reinforcement in Ceuta Amid Migration Surge

Amid a massive influx of migrants into Ceuta from Morocco, Spain's government is deploying military units to reinforce local police. The Guardia Civil reported being overwhelmed as thousands crossed over the Tarajal breakwater. The Interior Ministry promptly organized additional resources, deploying soldiers and special police units to the region.

The influx mirrors a similar incident in 2021 that saw 10,000 migrants enter the enclave. Local business owners, fearing potential disturbances, are taking action to safeguard their properties. This situation has reignited political debates, with some calling for Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to take decisive action to ensure security.

Despite calls for declaring a state of emergency, Spain's Defence Ministry indicated no immediate army deployment plans. Meanwhile, the Spanish government is working with Morocco to address irregular arrivals and has vowed to deport those entering illegally. The Supreme Court's ruling complicates matters by prohibiting summary returns of intercepted migrants.