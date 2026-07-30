Microsoft's Stellar AI Forecast Sparks Wall Street Rally
Wall Street surged as Microsoft reported a remarkable forecast, calming concerns about extensive AI spending. The firm's stock leaped 17%, augmenting its value by nearly $500 billion. Major chip stocks also soared, while overall market sentiment improved, following the Federal Reserve's interest rate announcement and mixed economic data.
- Country:
- United States
Wall Street experienced a notable rally on Thursday, driven by a remarkable forecast from technology giant Microsoft, which eased investor concerns over large-scale AI infrastructure spending. Microsoft's stock soared 17%, adding approximately $500 billion to its market value, as it projected quarterly sales and cloud growth surpassing analyst expectations.
Earlier apprehensions about substantial AI investments had resulted in a sell-off of AI-related stocks, evident in negative cash-flow reports from companies like Alphabet and Tesla. Conversely, the PHLX chip index surged nearly 8% on encouraging performances from firms such as Micron Technology and Sandisk.
Despite Microsoft's positive influence on the S&P 500, broader market caution persisted, impacted by the Federal Reserve's unchanged interest rates and mixed economic indicators. Amidst this, inflation showed signs of moderation, while economic growth cooled, and fluctuations in bond yields further contributed to market uncertainty.
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