U.S. Economic Growth Faces Hurdles Amid AI Boom and Trade Deficit

The U.S. economy experienced a slowdown in its growth rate during the second quarter, largely attributed to an expanding trade deficit, even as consumer spending and business investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure remained strong.

With declining inventory levels and a reduction in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve impacting federal spending, experts reported vulnerabilities in maintaining growth, aggravated by rising gas prices and diminished savings.

While the economic forecast remains mixed, investor confidence was partially restored after Microsoft's favorable outlook, yet potential rate hikes advertised by Federal Reserve officials suggest continued caution as inflation remains above the target.