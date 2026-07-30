UEFA Boycott: A Stand Against FIFA's External Investments Plan

UEFA and its 55 member nations have decided to boycott all FIFA tournaments in opposition to FIFA's proposal to sell a stake in the World Cup to outside investors. The stance is backed by numerous football associations, emphasizing the need to prioritize transparency and consultation in decision-making processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 23:45 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 23:45 IST
UEFA Boycott: A Stand Against FIFA's External Investments Plan
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On Thursday, UEFA and its 55 member nations declared a collective boycott of all FIFA tournaments, standing firmly against the global governing body's decision to sell a World Cup stake to external investors. Football associations across Europe have echoed their disapproval of this initiative.

The English FA expressed unity with their European counterparts, emphasizing that the World Cup should remain a property of the sport itself. Meanwhile, the Scottish FA criticized the absence of a comprehensive consultation process, condemning FIFA's approach as lacking good governance.

Jesper Moeller, Chairman of the Danish FA, and Alexander Wehrle from Germany's VfB Stuttgart underscored the negative implications of involving private investors in FIFA's core. Concerns centered on the need for transparency and the preservation of football's integrity, as voiced by other national FAs and public figures like Lisa Nandy and Nigel Farage.

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