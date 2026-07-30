UEFA Boycott: A Stand Against FIFA's External Investments Plan

On Thursday, UEFA and its 55 member nations declared a collective boycott of all FIFA tournaments, standing firmly against the global governing body's decision to sell a World Cup stake to external investors. Football associations across Europe have echoed their disapproval of this initiative.

The English FA expressed unity with their European counterparts, emphasizing that the World Cup should remain a property of the sport itself. Meanwhile, the Scottish FA criticized the absence of a comprehensive consultation process, condemning FIFA's approach as lacking good governance.

Jesper Moeller, Chairman of the Danish FA, and Alexander Wehrle from Germany's VfB Stuttgart underscored the negative implications of involving private investors in FIFA's core. Concerns centered on the need for transparency and the preservation of football's integrity, as voiced by other national FAs and public figures like Lisa Nandy and Nigel Farage.