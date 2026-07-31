Trump's Nomination Tussle: Blanche Caught in Crossfire

In an escalating standoff with Senate Republicans, President Donald Trump has threatened to postpone the nomination of Todd Blanche as U.S. attorney general until next year. The dispute centers on an 'anti-weaponization' fund that could purportedly benefit Trump's allies, highlighting the president's weakening influence over a Congress under Republican control.

Senators John Cornyn and Thom Tillis have obstructed Blanche's nomination, seeking assurances against the setup of the controversial $1.8 billion fund. Although Trump's critics label it a 'slush fund,' negotiations aimed at salvaging the confirmation vote continue, indicating potential progress in resolving the disagreement.

This deadlock exemplifies growing tensions between Trump and Senate Republicans, who are increasingly willing to defy the president's demands. Meanwhile, Blanche, formerly Trump's personal lawyer, continues to serve as acting attorney general, enabling him to lead the Justice Department despite the impasse.