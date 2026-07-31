Trump's Nomination Tussle: Blanche Caught in Crossfire

President Trump threatens to delay Todd Blanche's nomination as U.S. attorney general, amid Senate Republicans' opposition to an 'anti-weaponization' fund seen as benefiting Trump's allies. Senators Cornyn and Tillis oppose the fund, causing a stalemate. Blanche can serve as acting attorney general without confirmation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2026 02:04 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 02:04 IST
Trump's Nomination Tussle: Blanche Caught in Crossfire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In an escalating standoff with Senate Republicans, President Donald Trump has threatened to postpone the nomination of Todd Blanche as U.S. attorney general until next year. The dispute centers on an 'anti-weaponization' fund that could purportedly benefit Trump's allies, highlighting the president's weakening influence over a Congress under Republican control.

Senators John Cornyn and Thom Tillis have obstructed Blanche's nomination, seeking assurances against the setup of the controversial $1.8 billion fund. Although Trump's critics label it a 'slush fund,' negotiations aimed at salvaging the confirmation vote continue, indicating potential progress in resolving the disagreement.

This deadlock exemplifies growing tensions between Trump and Senate Republicans, who are increasingly willing to defy the president's demands. Meanwhile, Blanche, formerly Trump's personal lawyer, continues to serve as acting attorney general, enabling him to lead the Justice Department despite the impasse.

TRENDING

1
Australia Takes Legal Action Against Telegram Over Terror Content

Australia Takes Legal Action Against Telegram Over Terror Content

Australia
2
U.S. Launches Retaliatory Strikes in Iran

U.S. Launches Retaliatory Strikes in Iran

United States
3
Poland Takes to the Skies: Fighter Jets Defend Airspace

Poland Takes to the Skies: Fighter Jets Defend Airspace

Poland
4
Australia Sues Telegram Over Pro-Terror Content

Australia Sues Telegram Over Pro-Terror Content

Australia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Countries Best Prepared for AI Are Pulling Ahead in Eco-Innovation

Southeast Asia Must Put Natech Hazards Into Climate Adaptation Plans: Here's Why

The Green Cost Crunch: Can AI Turn Compliance into Competitive Advantage?

Small Firms, Big Digital Divide: The Industry 4.0 Reality Check

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026