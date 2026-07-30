Joe Root Returns as England's Test Captain Amid Coaching Overhaul

Joe Root has been reappointed as England's Test captain, with Stephen Fleming stepping in as the new head coach. Root, who previously led the team from 2017 to 2022, takes over following the departures of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum. Root expresses excitement to lead the team again.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 15:15 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 15:15 IST
Joe Root Returns as England's Test Captain Amid Coaching Overhaul
Joe Root
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant shake-up of England's cricket leadership, Joe Root has been named as the Test captain once more. This decision comes in the wake of the departures of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, with Stephen Fleming appointed as the new head coach.

Root, who previously led the side in 64 tests from 2017 to 2022, expressed his honor and privilege at being asked to captain the team again. 'The test captaincy is a difficult but hugely rewarding job,' Root stated. He is eager to guide the new generation of players following a temporary return to the role last month alongside McCullum.

The leadership changes aim to steer England's cricket team towards a prosperous future, as Root and Fleming bring their extensive experience into the fold. Their collaborative efforts are expected to cultivate a strong, forward-looking team dynamic.

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