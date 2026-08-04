Mandaviya Honours CWG 2026 Champions, Urges Athletes to Build Future Talent

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya felicitated India's medal-winning athletes from the Commonwealth Games 2026, celebrating standout performances in boxing, judo and para-athletics while encouraging them to help shape the next generation of Indian sporting talent.

During the ceremony, the Minister praised the athletes for bringing pride to the country and called on them to contribute to Indian sports beyond their competitive careers by mentoring young athletes and establishing sports academies after retirement.

Record-breaking boxing and judo campaigns celebrated

India's boxing team emerged as the biggest highlight of the event after finishing on top of the boxing medal table with 10 medals, including seven gold and three silver. The gold medals were won by Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria, Sakshi Chaudhary, Priya Ghanghas, Arundhati Choudhary, Sachin Siwach and Ankush Panghal, while Jadumani Singh, Lovlina Borgohain and Narender Berwal secured silver medals. The seven gold medals also marked the best-ever Commonwealth Games performance by Indian women boxers.

Indian judo received special recognition after recording its finest Commonwealth Games campaign. The team won four medals, including two historic golds, one silver and one bronze. Khelo India athletes Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh created history by becoming India's first Commonwealth Games gold medallists in women's and men's judo respectively.

Cash awards and support for champions

The government presented cash rewards of ₹30 lakh for each gold medal, ₹20 lakh for silver and ₹10 lakh for bronze to the medal winners. The para-athletics contingent was also honoured for its remarkable performances in Glasgow, which the Ministry described as a significant milestone for Indian para sports.

The medal-winning athletes received support through government initiatives such as Khelo India, the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), the Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC), national coaching camps at Sports Authority of India National Centres of Excellence and international exposure programmes.

Focus shifts to Asian Games 2026

Dr Mandaviya urged athletes to carry the confidence gained in Glasgow into the upcoming Asian Games, encouraging medal winners to raise their performance even further. He asked silver and bronze medallists to aim for gold, while urging existing champions to maintain their high standards. The Minister also reminded athletes to acknowledge the role of their coaches, describing their guidance as an essential part of every sporting success.

Khelo India investment to strengthen sports ecosystem

Highlighting the government's long-term vision, Dr Mandaviya said the recently expanded Khelo India programme, backed by a ₹36,000 crore investment, would continue supporting the growth of Indian sports.

He encouraged athletes to use their experience to establish academies and nurture young talent after retirement, saying their contribution should extend beyond winning medals and help build a stronger sporting culture across the country.