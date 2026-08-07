The Mediterranean's Biggest People-Smuggling Network Busted

In a significant operation, Spanish police have dismantled a major people-smuggling network in the Mediterranean. Authorities revealed that the network had facilitated the entry of over 2,000 migrants into Spain, marking it as one of the largest and most dangerous smuggling operations active in the region.

The group utilized high-speed boats for their operations, smuggling synthetic drugs to Algeria and migrants back to Spain. Profits from these illegal activities reportedly amounted to €24 million, with each migrant charged up to €12,000.

The crackdown, conducted with Europol and allied police forces in several countries, resulted in the seizure of 18 vessels and the arrest of 78 individuals. The operation highlights the ongoing challenges Europe faces in curbing human trafficking, especially on popular routes via Algeria to Spain.