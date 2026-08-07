Current World News Briefs: Key Highlights

Spain is accelerating efforts to identify and inter the bodies of migrants who died in a recent rush into Ceuta, as families await word on missing loved ones. Over 80 bodies have been found, and most will be buried in the enclave soon, authorities confirmed.

In Thailand, tragedy struck as a teenage student committed a deadly shooting spree at a school, taking the lives of five people before turning the gun on himself. The incident marks the nation's worst mass killing in years, raising questions on gun control laws.

The Philippines has assured that it does not support violent threats against foreign officials following the discovery of caskets with anti-China messages in Manila, amid rising diplomatic tensions between the two nations.