Judicial Halt on Trump's $400 Million White House Ballroom
A U.S. federal appeals court ordered a halt to President Trump's controversial ballroom construction at the White House, asserting it requires congressional approval. The project faced legal challenges from preservationists who argue it threatens historical integrity. Trump's administration has 14 days to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court.
- Country:
- United States
A federal appeals court has issued a significant ruling against President Donald Trump, ordering a halt to the construction of a $400 million ballroom at the White House site. The court's decision emphasizes the need for congressional approval for any substantial alterations to the historic residence.
The court's injunction, favored by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, challenges the Trump administration's unilateral decision to demolish the East Wing and construct a 90,000-square-foot ballroom without legislative consent. The ruling indicates that such matters should be decided by Congress rather than through executive action.
The White House has two weeks to appeal the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court. The case underscores ongoing tensions over executive authority, historical preservation, and national security, with Trump's administration defending the project's necessity for formal functions and safety concerns.
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