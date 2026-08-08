Justice Alito Aims to Stay: No Retirement on the Horizon

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has announced his intention to remain on the bench at least for another term, quelling rumors of his retirement. This decision comes amid calls from conservatives for him to step down, potentially allowing President Trump to nominate another justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2026 04:48 IST | Created: 08-08-2026 04:48 IST
Justice Alito Aims to Stay: No Retirement on the Horizon
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito dismissed rumors of his imminent retirement in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. At 76, Alito confirmed his commitment to serving another term on the bench.

Under President Trump, the court leans conservative with a majority of 6-3, after three appointments during Trump's first term. Alito, appointed by President George W. Bush in 2006, authored the 2022 decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Alito's forthcoming book, 'So Ordered: An Originalist's View of the Constitution, the Court, and Our Country', is set for release on October 6, providing insights into his judicial perspective and tenure.

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