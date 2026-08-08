Trump's Birth Tourism Crackdown Faces Legal Hurdles

In a bold move that seems destined for legal contention, President Donald Trump has issued executive orders targeting 'birth tourism.' This latest action challenges the U.S. Supreme Court's decision from June, which reinforced the constitutional right to citizenship for anyone born on American soil, regardless of their parents' immigration status.

Despite the Supreme Court's rejection of his previous attempts, Trump is undeterred, pushing forward with plans to curb what he calls 'businesses' exploiting U.S. immigration laws. His orders include measures to prevent recognition of citizenship if a parent engaged in fraudulent activities, and to restrict visas for foreigners suspected of birth tourism.

Legal experts and scholars remain divided over the feasibility of these ambitious orders. While some see potential constitutional conflicts, others anticipate the expansions could gain traction under a legal redefinition of foreign enemy forces. The debate underscores the intricate balance between national security and individual rights.