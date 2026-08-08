Colombia's New President Vows Transformation with Bold Reforms

Colombia's political landscape witnessed a shift as Abelardo De La Espriella was sworn in as the new right-wing president on Friday. During his inaugural address, delivered at the Pichincha Battalion military base in Cali, De La Espriella pledged a staunch fight against the scourge of drug trafficking and outlined austerity measures to rejuvenate the nation's economy.

The 48-year-old president, who emerged victorious in June's runoff election, aims to significantly reduce the size of the state and reinvigorate the oil and gas sector. Aligning closely with former U.S. President Donald Trump, De La Espriella has a history of representing right-wing paramilitaries in his legal career but has never previously held elected office.

His administration also plans to join Trump's Shield of the Americas program, intended to enhance regional security collaboration. In a resolute message to Colombia's business community, De La Espriella affirmed that his government would support investment while ensuring the continuation of vital social programs, encouraging a stable and lucrative environment for enterprises of all sizes.