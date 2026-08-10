Turbulence in Nonthaburi: A Series of Violent Incidents

A local government official in Nonthaburi, located on the outskirts of Thailand's capital, was hospitalized after a shooting incident on Monday. The incident comes just days after a tragic mass shooting in the same province, intensifying the region's recent turmoil.

Deputy Provincial Governor Apichai Aramsri confirmed to Reuters that the suspected shooter, identified as a former lawmaker, has been detained by authorities. The community is still reeling from the recent string of violence.

The Nonthaburi province was the scene of a horrific event on Friday, where a teenage student killed six people and himself at a school. This marks the most lethal mass killing the country has faced in almost four years, underscoring a concerning pattern of violence.