Turbulence in Nonthaburi: A Series of Violent Incidents

A local government official in Nonthaburi was hospitalized following a shooting incident, just days after a devastating mass shooting in the same province. The suspect, a former lawmaker, has been detained. The province recently witnessed its worst mass killing in nearly four years, involving a teenage student.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 10:52 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 10:52 IST
Turbulence in Nonthaburi: A Series of Violent Incidents
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  • Country:
  • Thailand

A local government official in Nonthaburi, located on the outskirts of Thailand's capital, was hospitalized after a shooting incident on Monday. The incident comes just days after a tragic mass shooting in the same province, intensifying the region's recent turmoil.

Deputy Provincial Governor Apichai Aramsri confirmed to Reuters that the suspected shooter, identified as a former lawmaker, has been detained by authorities. The community is still reeling from the recent string of violence.

The Nonthaburi province was the scene of a horrific event on Friday, where a teenage student killed six people and himself at a school. This marks the most lethal mass killing the country has faced in almost four years, underscoring a concerning pattern of violence.

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