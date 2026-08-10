Tensions Mount in Jharkhand as BJP Warns Against Crackdown on Student Protesters

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo has issued a stern warning to Jharkhand's government regarding police actions against student protests. The demonstrations focus on alleged discrepancies in state examinations. Deo urges the Chief Minister to heed protester demands and warns of severe political consequences if met with violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 10:56 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 10:56 IST
Tensions Mount in Jharkhand as BJP Warns Against Crackdown on Student Protesters
BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo on Monday issued a warning to the Jharkhand government, led by JMM, against any police crackdown on student protesters. The students are rallying during the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march, contesting alleged examination irregularities within the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

Deo urged Chief Minister Hemant Soren to address the students' demands promptly. He criticized the use of heavy security, such as barbed wires and Rapid Action Force (RAF) teams equipped with pellet guns. Deo alleged that BJP MP Aditya Sahu was under house arrest and highlighted fears of a 'reign of terror' rather than a peaceful protest.

Amid the escalating tensions, Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi is meeting with BJP MLAs in Ranchi. The protesters insist on the cancelation of disputed exams, a CBI probe into alleged misconduct, and comprehensive recruitment reforms, concerns they claim have not been sufficiently addressed by the state.

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