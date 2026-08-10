Political Uproar: Shiv Sena Accuses Opposition of 'Theatrics' in Parliament

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske launched a scathing attack on the Opposition on Monday, criticizing their continuous protests and disruptions in Parliament. He claimed that the demonstrations were aimed more at grabbing media headlines than contributing to legislative processes. Mhaske told ANI, 'As long as media coverage is prioritized, theatrics like these are deemed necessary. Their advisors suggest staying silent inside the House while staging antics outside, and that's precisely what's happening.'

The remarks coincided with an emotional plea by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during a Business Advisory Committee meeting, where he urged all political parties to ensure the smooth functioning of the House. Birla said, 'Let the people's voices be heard. Hold Question Hour. Discuss the key bills,' emphasizing the vital need for constructive deliberations and meaningful participation to uphold parliamentary traditions.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also accused the Opposition of stalling proceedings and expressed the government's willingness for a detailed discussion on student movements. Rijiju urged that the Opposition should not disrupt the Home Minister's response, stating, 'Listen to the reply and engage in a thorough discussion once it begins.'