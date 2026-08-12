Military Strike: Vela Nova Halted Amid Blockade Tensions

The U.S. military launched a decisive strike on the Vela Nova, a Panama-flagged cargo vessel, after it repeatedly ignored warnings to cease violating a naval blockade near Iranian ports. This latest clash underscores ongoing tensions and enforcement efforts in the region.

According to a statement issued by Central Command, a U.S. Navy MH-60 helicopter deployed two Hellfire missiles into the cargo ship's engine room, causing significant damage to its steering controls. The move aimed to enforce compliance and demonstrate the United States' resolve in maintaining the blockade.

The action forms part of a broader strategy, with reports indicating that since August 11, Central Command has redirected 55 vessels attempting to breach the blockade, disabled three vessels, and boarded two more. This escalation highlights the complexities of naval operations in politically sensitive waters.