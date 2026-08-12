Tensions Rise as South Korea Pursues Nuclear Submarines
North Korea's Foreign Ministry criticized South Korea's nuclear-powered submarine plans, warning it could destabilize the Korean Peninsula. The North emphasized its need for defensive capabilities, including retaliatory strikes, to ensure its survival against potential military threats from adversaries.
- Country:
- North Korea
North Korea's Foreign Ministry has voiced strong disapproval over South Korea's ambitions to develop nuclear-powered submarines, warning that such moves could escalate regional instability.
A statement released by state media outlet KCNA indicated that Pyongyang feels compelled to bolster its own military posture, including capabilities for retaliatory strikes.
The North's declaration underscores the tension surrounding military advancements on the Korean Peninsula, as each nation assesses its defense strategies.
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