South Korea's Ambitious Tech Strategy: The 'Seven Major SEED' Initiative Unveiled
South Korea has launched the 'Seven Major SEED' initiative, a forward-thinking technology strategy covering projects from nuclear energy and quantum computing to space and biotechnology. The country's ambition includes domestic developments, aiming to boost economic competitiveness and national security amidst demographic challenges and slowing potential growth.
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korea has unveiled an ambitious technology strategy themed 'Seven Major SEED', aiming to diversify its growth engines beyond semiconductors and AI. This initiative was announced at a meeting chaired by President Lee Jae Myung.
The strategy focuses on seven key areas: small modular reactors, fusion energy, renewable energy, quantum technology, space and aviation, advanced biotechnology, and critical mineral supply chains. Notable goals include a moon landing by 2030 and a domestic 100-qubit quantum computer by 2029.
Amidst a declining working-age population, South Korea's comprehensive strategy seeks to bolster its economy and national security by capitalizing on emerging technological advancements. Government efforts will include regulatory reforms and the creation of a public-private task force to accelerate commercial development.
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South Korea Unveils Ambitious 'Seven Major SEED' Tech Strategy