Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya emphasized the role of cycling in promoting fitness, alleviating pollution, and easing traffic as he led the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bicycle rally in Delhi. More than 1,000 MyBharat volunteers participated in the rally, reinforcing the message of fitness as crucial for a developed nation.

The rally coincided with Independence Day celebrations, embodying a broader campaign initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed at building a 'Viksit Bharat.' Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized participation in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, which synchronizes with the 150th anniversary of the national song, Vande Mataram.

The campaign encourages mass engagement through flag hoisting, tricolour rallies, and singing of Vande Mataram, urging citizens to express their patriotism. The Ministry of Culture supports this with a tutorial to correctly render the national song, embellishing the ongoing cultural tradition under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative.