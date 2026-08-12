Har Ghar Tiranga Cycling Rally: Pedaling Towards Fitness and Unity

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya led a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' cycling rally, promoting fitness, reducing pollution, and relieving traffic congestion. Over 1,000 MyBharat volunteers participated, spreading the message of health and unity during India's Independence Day celebrations, as citizens are urged to join the national 'Viksit Bharat' campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 09:50 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 09:50 IST
Har Ghar Tiranga Cycling Rally: Pedaling Towards Fitness and Unity
Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya emphasized the role of cycling in promoting fitness, alleviating pollution, and easing traffic as he led the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bicycle rally in Delhi. More than 1,000 MyBharat volunteers participated in the rally, reinforcing the message of fitness as crucial for a developed nation.

The rally coincided with Independence Day celebrations, embodying a broader campaign initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed at building a 'Viksit Bharat.' Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized participation in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, which synchronizes with the 150th anniversary of the national song, Vande Mataram.

The campaign encourages mass engagement through flag hoisting, tricolour rallies, and singing of Vande Mataram, urging citizens to express their patriotism. The Ministry of Culture supports this with a tutorial to correctly render the national song, embellishing the ongoing cultural tradition under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative.

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