Unity in Motion: Vice President Flags off 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Rally in Delhi

On Wednesday, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan inaugurated a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bike rally in the heart of the national capital, urging citizens to wholeheartedly engage with the campaign and display the Tricolour proudly. The rally, a part of the ongoing initiative leading up to Independence Day, attracted NDA MPs and numerous enthusiastic participants waving the national flag. The route extended from Bharat Mandapam to Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

In his address to those present, Radhakrishnan emphasized that despite the varied forms of activities within the campaign—such as Tiranga yatras, bike rallies, and cultural events—they all share a unified message of national unity. "Whether through Tiranga Yatra, bike rallies, or cultural programs, every format is distinct yet united by a shared sense of national belonging," he stated.

The Vice President highlighted that the campaign's message should transcend the rally itself, inspiring citizens to extend their patriotic spirit into everyday life. "The journey does not end when the rally concludes," Radhakrishnan reminded, underscoring the rally as a demonstration of national commitment and an inspiration to others. Radhakrishnan implored citizens to deepen the campaign's impact by encouraging widespread engagement with the national flag.

Radhakrishnan also acknowledged the contributions of Pingali Venkayya, the designer of the national flag, and Hansa Mehta, who led a group of women in presenting the first national flag to Dr. Rajendra Prasad. He emphasized that even after the rally, the mission remains to cultivate enduring national pride and community participation.

Among attendees, BJP MP Tarun Chugh remarked on the youth's enthusiasm and determination towards a developed India, noting the Tricolour as a symbol of India's pride under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai echoed this sentiment, reflecting on the deep connection the Tricolour holds with Indian identity. "The Tiranga is more valuable to us than life itself," Rai expressed.

BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri highlighted the enthusiastic participation of MPs in response to Prime Minister Modi's call, indicating a vibrant celebration from Bharat Mandapam to Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, nationwide in its scope, serves to uplift national unity and pride, centralizing the national flag in the Independence Day celebrations. (ANI)