Recent scientific advancements present China as a significant player in AI weather forecasting, revealing systems that offer faster and potentially more accurate predictions than traditional models. With Typhoon Dolphin approaching, China's AI-driven models like Fengwu and Pangu mark a new era in meteorological science.

Excitement enveloped Spain as a total solar eclipse plunged parts of the country into darkness, offering residents and tourists a breathtaking spectacle. Authorities prepared for the event with extensive safety measures amidst heightened wildfire risks.

Researchers at the University of Vienna have demonstrated that dogs can differentiate between human emotions by analyzing canine brain activities under machine learning techniques. This groundbreaking study suggests new insights into the emotional intelligence of our four-legged companions.