Disability Support Bill Revised After Thousands Have Their Say

New Zealand's Disability Support Services Bill has been revised following strong feedback from the disability community, with changes designed to give disabled people a clearer voice in future decisions while recognising choice, safety, dignity and the role families play in providing care.

More than 3,000 submissions were made during the Social Services and Community Select Committee process, prompting several amendments before the legislation progresses further. Disability Issues Minister Louise Upston acknowledged that parts of the original Bill did not communicate its intent clearly enough and said the committee's recommendations had addressed many of the concerns raised.

Families Get Clearer Recognition in Revised Bill

The key change makes it explicit that the Government, through Disability Support Services, will continue contributing to the care of disabled people rather than placing additional expectations on families. The revised wording also gives greater recognition to choice, safety and dignity, providing a clearer description of how the existing disability support system operates and the principles expected to guide it.

Upston said the Bill is intended to create a legal framework for Disability Support Services, an area that has previously operated without dedicated legislation setting out its foundations and how the system functions.

Current eligibility, entitlements and support arrangements will not be changed by the legislation, and the Bill does not introduce income or asset testing in areas where those tests are not already used.

Disabled People to Have Stronger Say on Future Support

Another amendment strengthens consultation requirements, with the Bill now explicitly requiring formal engagement with organisations representing disabled people when future Support Programmes are being developed.

Concerns raised about alignment with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the Enabling Good Lives approach have also shaped the revised legislation. Language reflecting those frameworks and principles, including dignity, safety, choice and consultation before decisions are made, has been incorporated into the Bill.

The changes are intended to make it clearer that disabled people should be involved in decisions that affect the services and support they rely on, rather than consultation being treated as an optional part of future programme development.

Government Points to Funding and Wider DSS Changes

The Government says the legislation builds on changes made after the 2024 Independent Review, including the introduction of a nationally consistent assessment process, work to stabilise services and efforts to give people greater choice and control over flexible funding. Successive budgets have also committed an additional $2.1 billion to Disability Support Services, which Upston said has increased the ongoing funding available to support disabled people.

Further work is still planned across the disability support system, with the Government preparing to consult on a carers' package. Upston said the revised Bill is intended to provide clearer foundations for DSS while improving consistency, transparency, fairness and the sustainability of services.