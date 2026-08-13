Eddie Jones' Game-Changing Playbook: Learning from Geese

Eddie Jones, the maverick coach of Japan's rugby team, is using unconventional methods to prepare his team for upcoming games. By studying the flight patterns of geese, Jones aims to enhance the team's support play, drawing parallels between geese flying in formation and rugby tactics on the field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 20:44 IST
Eddie Jones' Game-Changing Playbook: Learning from Geese
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Japan's rugby coach, Eddie Jones, renowned for his innovative strategies, is seeking inspiration from an unconventional source: geese. By observing their flight formations, Jones is aiming to improve his team's strategy ahead of their Saturday match against the Wallabies.

Jones draws a unique parallel between the geese's leader and the ball-carrier in rugby. 'The ball-carrier is king,' he explained, emphasizing the responsibility of players to adapt and support effectively, akin to geese following their leader across vast distances.

While Japan narrowly lost their recent encounter with Australia, Jones is determined to address weaknesses highlighted in support play. 'Our focus now is to strategically challenge Australia,' Jones asserted, setting a determined tone for the upcoming clash.

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