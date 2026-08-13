Databricks Soars with $5 Billion Investment Boost at a $190 Billion Valuation

On Thursday, Databricks announced it secured a $5 billion investment, bringing its valuation to a staggering $190 billion. This strategic funding aims to bolster its suite of tools designed to help businesses manage and build AI applications.

Just six months prior, Databricks was valued at approximately $134 billion, reflecting a robust demand from investors interested in AI-centric companies. The investment was led by major investors such as Coatue, Blackstone, MGX, T. Rowe Price, and a new participant, Sixth Street Growth.

Achieving over an 80% year-over-year increase in revenues with a $7 billion annualized run-rate, Databricks remains cash-flow positive. With a mission to further AI and data management technology, the San Francisco-based company eyes potential stock market entry, rivaling competitors like Snowflake.