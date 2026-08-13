Databricks Soars with $5 Billion Investment Boost at a $190 Billion Valuation
Databricks has raised $5 billion, achieving a $190 billion valuation to expand its AI and data products. The investment follows strong investor interest tied to an AI boom. The company, founded in 2013, posted significant revenue growth and aims to innovate further with its advanced AI tools and platforms.
- Country:
- United States
On Thursday, Databricks announced it secured a $5 billion investment, bringing its valuation to a staggering $190 billion. This strategic funding aims to bolster its suite of tools designed to help businesses manage and build AI applications.
Just six months prior, Databricks was valued at approximately $134 billion, reflecting a robust demand from investors interested in AI-centric companies. The investment was led by major investors such as Coatue, Blackstone, MGX, T. Rowe Price, and a new participant, Sixth Street Growth.
Achieving over an 80% year-over-year increase in revenues with a $7 billion annualized run-rate, Databricks remains cash-flow positive. With a mission to further AI and data management technology, the San Francisco-based company eyes potential stock market entry, rivaling competitors like Snowflake.