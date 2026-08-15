Venezuela's Liberty Release: A Step Towards Democratic Coexistence

In a recent move, the Venezuelan government announced it has provided 'alternative liberty restriction measures' to 131 detained prisoners. The development has been welcomed by human rights organizations, which argue that some detainees faced unjust or politically motivated imprisonment.

The government's statement, shared by communications minister Miguel Perez Pirela on social media platform X, frames the decision as part of its Peace and Democratic Coexistence initiative. However, details of the alternative measures remain undisclosed.

Despite these releases, advocacy groups like Foro Penal emphasize that 391 political prisoners remain incarcerated. Dinorah Figuera, an opposition leader in US-backed talks, continues to call for the complete release of all political detainees, stressing the urgency of reuniting families.