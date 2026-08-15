Venezuela's Liberty Release: A Step Towards Democratic Coexistence

Venezuela's government has granted 'alternative liberty restriction measures' to 131 prisoners, sparking celebration among human rights groups. The measures, part of the country's Peace and Democratic Coexistence program, aim to promote dialogue, though calls for full freedom persist amid ongoing political negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2026 02:50 IST | Created: 15-08-2026 02:50 IST
Venezuela's Liberty Release: A Step Towards Democratic Coexistence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

In a recent move, the Venezuelan government announced it has provided 'alternative liberty restriction measures' to 131 detained prisoners. The development has been welcomed by human rights organizations, which argue that some detainees faced unjust or politically motivated imprisonment.

The government's statement, shared by communications minister Miguel Perez Pirela on social media platform X, frames the decision as part of its Peace and Democratic Coexistence initiative. However, details of the alternative measures remain undisclosed.

Despite these releases, advocacy groups like Foro Penal emphasize that 391 political prisoners remain incarcerated. Dinorah Figuera, an opposition leader in US-backed talks, continues to call for the complete release of all political detainees, stressing the urgency of reuniting families.

TRENDING

1
Tehran's Defiant Stance on the Strait of Hormuz

Tehran's Defiant Stance on the Strait of Hormuz

United States
2
Lula Maintains Lead as Bolsonaro Narrows Gap

Lula Maintains Lead as Bolsonaro Narrows Gap

Brazil
3
Jane Street's Massive Hit: The $15 Billion AI Exposure

Jane Street's Massive Hit: The $15 Billion AI Exposure

United States
4
Venezuela's Liberty Release: A Step Towards Democratic Coexistence

Venezuela's Liberty Release: A Step Towards Democratic Coexistence

Venezuela

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Progressed, Not Prepared: The Classroom Reality Behind South Africa’s Inclusion Policy

The New Literacy Crisis: Knowing How to Use AI Is No Longer Enough

Jordan’s Public Services Are Going Digital, but Institutional Change Has Yet to Catch Up

Mpox Exposes the Cost of Waiting Until a Regional Disease Becomes a Global Emergency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026