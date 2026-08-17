Bullets to Baguettes: Bangkok Gun Shops Turn to Baking Amid New Regulations

In Bangkok, a firearms shop, Suchart and Friends Gun, has reinvented itself as a bakery due to a ban on importing guns following mass shootings. Despite turning to bread-making, owner Warintorn Boonyachai hopes for a policy change. The new law proposal may further limit gun sales, inciting fears of black market growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 13:46 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 13:46 IST
Bullets to Baguettes: Bangkok Gun Shops Turn to Baking Amid New Regulations
  • Country:
  • Thailand

In a striking transformation, a former firearms shop in Bangkok's old quarter has turned to baking bread, following a gun-import ban instated after tragic mass shootings.

Warintorn Boonyachai, the owner of Suchart and Friends Gun, pivoted to bread-making to sustain his business amidst tighter firearm regulations. Despite this shift, he remains hopeful for a future policy reversal.

New legislation proposed by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul may further restrict gun permits, igniting concerns over pushing buyers towards the black market. Critics argue that such measures fail to address the root causes of gun violence in Thailand.

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