European Stocks Buoyed by Gold and Technology Gains Amidst Economic Divergence

European stock markets experienced slight gains, driven by increases in basic resources and technology shares, as gold prices rose. The pan-European STOXX 600 index saw a modest increase, while investors assessed macroeconomic developments and anticipated central bank decisions. Geopolitical tensions and mixed economic data from the U.S. also influenced market sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 14:40 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 14:40 IST
European Stocks Buoyed by Gold and Technology Gains Amidst Economic Divergence
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European stock markets saw modest increases on Monday, driven by gains in basic resources and technology stocks, alongside a rise in gold prices. The STOXX 600 index increased slightly by 0.1% to 658.51 points as of 0823 GMT. Basic resources saw the highest gains, with companies like Antofagasta and Fresnillo leading the rise.

Gold's upward movement by 0.4% was catalyzed by softer-than-expected U.S. economic data and a weaker dollar. Technology stocks also contributed to the market's positive performance, rising by 1%. Notably, Goldman Sachs adjusted its 12-month target for the STOXX 600 to 695 points, suggesting a potential 5.5% upside due to robust economic growth and corporate earnings.

Amid an essentially completed earnings season in Europe, investors are now concentrating on macroeconomic and geopolitical factors for market direction. There is a growing divergence between U.S. and European economic data, with the latter remaining strong. Attention is turning to central bank policy decisions anticipated in September, amid ongoing geopolitical tensions affecting fuel prices.

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